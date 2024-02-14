Putin regrets that Russia did not start active actions in Ukraine earlier

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia should have started active actions in Ukraine earlier, but it tried for a long time to resolve the conflict peacefully and relied on the honesty of its opponents, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, the video of which was uploaded to the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

"The only thing we can regret is that we did not start our active actions earlier, believing that we were dealing with decent people," the president said, describing the situation around Ukraine.