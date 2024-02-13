Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 40 times over past day

TASS, February 13. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 40 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, two mortar shells and eight artillery shells were fired at the village of Nekhoteyevka, the village was also attacked by the enemy with a kamikaze drone. In the village of Zhuravlevka, a loitering munition was dropped from a drone. The village of Ustinka was attacked by four kamikaze drones. Four explosive devices were also dropped from a drone in Ustinka. There were no casualties or damage in these settlements," he wrote.

In addition, after the repelling of a Ukrainian airstrike the day before, the roof of a house and a car were damaged in the village of Razumnoye.

In the Valuysky district, three enemy drones were shot down and were subsequently detonated over the village of Novopetrovka, in the village of Logachevka a drone was downed by electronic warfare. In the Graivoronsky district, the village of Kozinka came under fire 13 times. "Various damage was recorded in two private residences: facades, fences, and windows were damaged," the governor pointed out.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, Ukrainian forces fired two artillery shells at the village of Vyazovoye. In the Shebekinsky district, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under mortar fire eight times. "Various damage was recorded in four private houses and four outbuildings," Gladkov said. In addition, four mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the town of Shebekino, two artillery shells were fired at the village of Murom, and three mortar shells were fired at the village of Mukhin.