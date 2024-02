DONETSK, February 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has decreased its activity near the city of Ugledar, making it possible for Russian troops to advance, a sniper from Russia’s Battlegroup East with the callsign Sokol (or Falcon) told TASS.

"We have advanced well; the situation has changed for us and we are moving at a high pace. The enemy is not as active as before," the service member said.

He stressed that Russian forces retained the initiative in the south Donetsk area.