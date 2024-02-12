West prepares to appoint 'viceroy' in Ukraine — intelligence director

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The West prepares to establish the office of a "viceroy" in Ukraine with constant access to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in a statement.

"The West continues to strengthen the mechanisms of direct external management of Kiev-controlled territory," Naryshkin said. "According to the obtained information, the US and the UK try to convince other G7 states to establish the office of a 'special representative' for Ukraine."

"It is expected that this person will have constant access to President Zelensky and know about all his plans. The 'special representative' will also have to block Ukrainian leadership’s steps that were not negotiated with Washington and London, instead proposing solutions that are considered correct from the Anglo-Saxons’ standpoint," the statement reads.

According to Naryshkin, "a wide range of Russophobic-minded American and European politicians claim the role of such a de facto ‘proxy ruler’ of the West in Ukraine. Among them stands out NATO's Jens Stoltenberg, who wants to go to monitor order in Kiev immediately after the end of the current mandate in Brussels."

Cases of defection to Russian side

"Washington and London are now wary of betrayal of mane representatives of the Kiev elite, who may try to play proactively, defecting to the winning side in advance," Naryshkin underscored. "And such concerns are justified - the first cases have already happened."

During the discussion of the topic of the "special envoy" to Ukraine, "it was taken into account that, amid the deteriorating situation at the frontline, complications with the mobilizations and difficulties with obtaining Western military aid, many Ukrainians have started comprehending the inevitability of achievement of the special military operation goals by Moscow."

"Of course, another rude Western attempt to tighten the enslavement of our neighborly Ukrainian people cannot but raise concern," he pointed out. "At the same time, chances are high that the implementation of the idea of appointment of a ‘viceroy’ in Ukraine will not lead to results, desired by the UK and the US."

"Whomever may assume this office, the Western ‘special envoy’ is unlikely to remain afloat in the Kiev swamp of mutual hatred, scheming, lies, flattery and betrayal for long. Submerging to the bottom, they will find themselves in a warm company of G7 envoys to Ukraine, who, as it is now apparent, failed the role of a ‘collective viceroy’ on Ukrainian land," Naryshkin stated.