US resorted to unjustified policy of pressure on Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. After the breakup of the Soviet Union, the United States launched the unjustified policy of pressure which included attempts to drag Ukraine into NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"Then look, why, in my opinion, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, such an erroneous, crude, completely unjustified policy of pressure was pursued against Russia?" he asked rhetorically.

"After all, this is a policy of pressure," the Russian president continued. "NATO expansion, support for the separatists in Caucasus, creation of a missile defense system. These are all elements of pressure. Pressure, pressure, pressure. Then dragging Ukraine into NATO is all about pressure, pressure, pressure. Why?".