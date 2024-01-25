Washington-Moscow relations ice cold, deputy UN ambassador confirms

UNITED NATIONS, January 25./TASS/. Relations between Russia and the US are nearly non-existent with US diplomats contacting their Russian colleagues only when absolutely necessary, United States’ deputy UN ambassador Robert Wood said.

"[Our] relationship is not in a good place. And we do engage with them [Russian diplomats] when we have to here in New York. But again, the relationship is [at a] very, very bad point," he answered when asked to comment on remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who said Russia-US relations had reached a low point, limited primarily to discussing issues regarding the activity of the two countries’ diplomatic missions.

Relations between Moscow and Washington are in troubled waters as the parties maintain almost no contact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following his participation in UN Security Council events.

"The level is low and a low point has been reached. There is almost no contact except for the operation of our diplomatic missions in the US and the work of their diplomats in Russia," Lavrov told a news conference at the UN headquarters on Wednesday.