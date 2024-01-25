Russia, Turkey, Iran condemn all Israeli attacks on Syria in joint statement

ASTANA, January 25. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran consider Israeli attacks on Syria to be in violation of international law and the republic’s territorial integrity, reads a joint statement issued by the three countries following the 21st round of talks on Syria.

"We condemn all Israeli military attacks on Syria as we consider these actions to be in violation of international law, international humanitarian law, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," according to the text read out by Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev.

Moscow, Tehran and Ankara also criticized Israel for "destabilizing and increasing regional tensions" with its attacks on the republic as they called for putting an end to them.

Also, the three sides reasserted the need to respect the generally accepted norms of international law, including the provisions laid out in relevant UN resolutions that condemn the occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights, especially as long as Israel’s decisions and steps in this regard are considered null and void.