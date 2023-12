MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. BRICS at the moment should not be reformed from an association into a full-fledged organization with a secretariat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"BRICS is not an organization, but an association. I don’t think anyone has any interest in turning it into a real organization with a secretariat. This is not necessary, at least at this stage, for a relatively long time," the minister said in a commentary for NTV channel.