Several buildings damaged in shelling of Russian village near Bryansk

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Three administrative buildings, two residential houses and a few outbuildings were damaged in a shelling of a village in Russia’s Bryansk Region by Ukrainian forces, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Ukrainian terrorists shelled the village of Aleynikovo in the Starodubsky municipal district. There are no casualties. As a result of the shelling, some damage was inflicted to three administrative buildings, two passenger cars, two residential houses and outbuildings. The power supply was disrupted," he said on Telegram.

According to the governor, emergency services are working at the scene.