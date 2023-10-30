MELITOPOL, October 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost almost 750 troops, 13 tanks and 25 armored vehicles in battles in the Zaporozhye area over the past week, Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Monday.

"From October 23, 2023, our forces supported by artillery and aircraft repulsed more than 11 enemy attacks, destroying 746 personnel, 13 tanks (including several Leopard tanks), 14 armored combat vehicles and 9 infantry fighting vehicles," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military continues "reckless and criminal strikes against the civilian infrastructure of populated areas in the region," actively using Western-made multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, the regional governor said.

The Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful attempts to advance since June 4. As Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on October 30, the Kiev regime has lost more than 90,000 troops killed and wounded, about 600 tanks and 1,900 armored vehicles over this period.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 15 that the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive had completely failed, although Kiev was preparing new offensive operations in some frontline sectors.