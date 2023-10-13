Putin urges to expand payments in national currencies in CIS

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. CIS nations should expand the use of payments in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

"We consider the creation of stable financial infrastructure independent of external influence, as well as extension of the use of national currencies in mutual payments, to be important tools for further boosting trade operations and investment flows," he said.

In the Russian economy, for example, "the ruble is used most often, though <…> national currencies of other countries are used as well," Putin said, adding that the plan is to support this process, working "with all partners, meaning first of all financial and economic entities and central banks.".