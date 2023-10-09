Ukraine, West team up for over 5,000 cyberattacks against Russia YTD — Security Council

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Western countries have carried out more than 5,000 cyber-attacks against Russia from the territory of Ukraine since the start of 2022, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council Oleg Khramov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"Over five thousand hacker attacks against critical Russian infrastructure have been registered since the start of 2022. Data obtained by authorized agencies show that the US and NATO countries stage these attacks from Ukrainian territory," he said.

"The West has developed and concurrently tested a model of creating and managing a team of ‘volunteer hackers’ to carry out computer attacks against Russian information resources in coordination with Ukraine’s IT army," Khramov added.