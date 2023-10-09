Ukraine’s Western-gotten weapons finding way to other countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Some of the Western weapons sent to Ukraine have spread across the world, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Clearly, all of the hundreds of thousands of tons of weapons that the collective West is sending to Ukraine do not remain there. Arms dealers sell some of them halfway across the world, putting other countries and regions of the world in mortal danger. This is perfectly clear to everyone," Peskov pointed out.

He highlighted the need to wait for reports on the matter to be released. "Clearly, the Israelis will thoroughly analyze where the weapons in the region arrived from. Israel has the necessary intelligence infrastructure to figure out where certain weapons come from," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.