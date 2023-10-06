Russian peacekeepers remove three observation posts in Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone removed two permanent observation posts and a temporary one in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Two observation posts in the Shusha and Askeran districts and another temporary one in the Martakert District were removed in the past day as security posts are being withdrawn from the line of contact and the disarmament process continues," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, efforts to count the weapons surrendered by the Nagorno-Karabakh armed formations are still ongoing. A total of 92 pieces of armored equipment, 142 motor vehicles, 124 air defense systems, 112 field artillery guns, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, as well as a drone, more than 7,000 units of firearms and about 58.5 mln rounds of ammunition, were surrendered as of October 6.

No ceasefire violations were recorded in the Russian peacekeeper contingent’s zone of responsibility in the past 24 hours, the statement added.