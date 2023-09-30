New regions’ accession to Russia creates more development opportunities – senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The decision to join Russia that was made by residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions created new development opportunities, State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"The choice to reunite with Russia, their historic homeland, that residents of the of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions made in 2022 brought us all together and determined our common future, opening new opportunities for development," Volodin pointed out, as cited by the State Duma’s press service.

He also noted that together with its new regions, Russia would overcome all challenges and become even stronger.

September 30 is celebrated as the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia.