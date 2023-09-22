Lavrov calls on Guterres to prevent drawing UN into politicized initiatives on Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to prevent drawing representatives of the UN structures into politicized initiatives on Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry following the talks between the parties on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The most relevant international issues were traditionally in the highlight, as well as various aspects of cooperation between Russia and the UN," the ministry said. "An urge to prevent drawing representatives of the UN structures into politicized initiatives in the context of the Ukrainian crisis was addressed to Guterres," the statement reads.