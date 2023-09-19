US military activity threatens Korean Peninsula — Russian embassy

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. Threats to the security of the Korean Peninsula, including its southern part, emanate from the frenzied military activity of the United States and South Korea, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Seoul told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, according to the embassy, Russian Ambassador Andrey Kulik met with South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin. The senior South Korean diplomat expressed concern over possible military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which may threaten his country.

"In this connection, we would like to remind the Korean side that the real threat to security on the Korean Peninsula, and South Korea in particular, emanates from the frenzied and disproportionate military activity carried out by South Korea and the United States on the peninsula as they aim to contain Pyongyang by force," the Russian embassy said.

According to the South Korean side, Chang Ho-jin called on Russia to observe UN Security Council resolutions. The Russian embassy stressed that Russia has always been committed to its international obligations, including those concerning "the development of mutually beneficial relations with our good neighbor and old partner - North Korea."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 12. On the following day, the two leaders held talks at the Vostochny spaceport, both one-on-one and with their delegations. The Russian president said after the talks that Moscow observes UN Security Council sanctions but the two countries have perspectives for military technical cooperation.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on September 15 that Russia and North Korea had not signed any agreements, including on military technical cooperation, after the Putin-Kim talks.