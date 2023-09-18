Russian peacekeepers report ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have recorded one ceasefire violation in the Mardakert district of Nagorno-Karabakh, in which a Nagorno-Karabakh serviceman was wounded, says a news bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

"One ceasefire violation was recorded in the Mardakert district; a serviceman from an armed formation of Nagorno-Karabakh was wounded as a result of shelling. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is looking into the incident together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides," it said.

The ministry specified that patrolling was conducted on four routes in the Mardakert (two) and Martuni districts as well as the Lachin Corridor during the past day.

"To ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous interaction is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia," the bulletin added.