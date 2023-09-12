West wants to depict Russia as 'evil empire' since failure of its catholicization — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The West began making attempts to portray Russia as an ‘evil empire’ even before the term was used by the 40th US President Ronald Reagan, possibly as far back as the Middle Ages, after failed attempts at catholicization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, while answering questions at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Of course, the West has long sought, say, to catholicize Russia, to drag it there, under the Holy See. When it failed, it started looking for various tools to present our country as some kind of ‘evil empire.’ It was Reagan who coined the term, but in practice it has been going on since the Middle Ages, and maybe even longer," he said.

As Putin noted, everything that concerns relations between Russia and the West "is connected with the geopolitical interests of Western countries."

"The attacks in all directions, including in those in the ideological sphere, are a continuation of this geopolitical confrontation," he pointed out.