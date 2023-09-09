G20 countries agree to act together to resolve conflicts — Russia’s sherpa

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. The member-countries of the Group of Twenty (G20) at the summit in New Delhi have agreed to act in a unified manner on the issue of conflict resolution around the globe, Svetlana Lukash, Russia's sherpa in the G20 has told the media.

"We all as members of the G20 have agreed to act in a unified manner for the sake of peace, security and conflict resolution around the globe," she said.

Lukash pointed out that the Western countries had been insisting on the idea that "it is the Ukrainian conflict that is provoking all crises in the world right now: from food security to climate change."

In doing so they "completely ignore the fact that there are a whole range of unresolved situations and trouble spots around the world that were previously completely ignored both by the G20 and on many other platforms," she emphasized.

Russia’s sherpa noted in this regard that Russia's partners were dissatisfied with the Western approach.

"This is what, perhaps, does not suit our partners, who are dissatisfied with the fact that, for example, the bloodiest conflict in Ethiopia has completely escaped the attention of the G20 and failed to enjoy as much attention as, for example, the situation in Ukraine," Lukash stated.

The Group of Twenty (G20) summit in New Delhi is one of the most complicated in the history of the G20, Lukash, has told.

"I believe that it was probably one of the most complicated G20 summits in the almost fifteen-year history of the forum's existence. It took almost 20 days before the summit and five days here on the ground to agree on a declaration," Lukash said.

She explained that "this was due not only to some disagreements on the Ukrainian subject, but also to really different positions on all key issues."

"First of all, of course, those on climate change and the transition to low-carbon energy systems. Those were probably the most challenging subjects. Also, among the pressing issues were the reform of multilateral financial institutions. The task was to reverse the bias that always exists in international organizations and multilateral formats in the interests of the West," Lukash stressed.

Key achievement

According to Russia’s sherpa in the G20, this year's G20 summit let the voice of the developing world sound loudly and clearly.

"Probably, from my point of view, this is the key achievement of the summit in New Delhi," she remarked.

Lukash recalled that there were two sessions of the summit on Saturday.

"At the very beginning of the second session, [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi announced the most important and pleasant news that the G20 declaration had been agreed upon, which means that this summit will yield a result, with promises and concrete agreements by all G20 leaders," she said.

Lukash noted that Russia had received the full support of BRICS partners at the summit.

"The most important thing for Russia, perhaps, is that we were not alone at this summit. We enjoyed the full support of our partners both in BRICS and on the wider platform of emerging economies," Lukash said.

"We managed to achieve serious results on many issues on the multilateral agenda, starting with the reform of international financial institutions, measures to maintain macroeconomic stability and ensure growth, food security, climate, and certainly energy," Lukash pointed out. "On each of these tracks, first of all, the interests of the developing economies of the so-called Global South what corresponds to our interests were reflected.".

The G20 summit in New Delhi will continue until September 10.

The leaders of all G20 countries and nine other states (Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain, the UAE, Oman and Singapore) have been invited to attend. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is leading the Russian delegation.