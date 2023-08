DONETSK, August 29. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed when Ukrainian forces shelled a dairy plant in the town of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

"Horrifying consequences of shelling of the Gorlovka dairy plant by Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Three dead civilians, extensive damage to the plant’s infrastructure," he said on Telegram.

Four rounds exploded within the plant’s limits.