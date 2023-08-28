Serbia wants to develop relations with Russia — President Vucic

BELGRADE, August 28. /TASS/. Belgrade hopes for harmonious development of relations with Moscow, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday after a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.

"It was a constructive meeting with Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko. We discussed all current regional and global issues. We also discussed a wide spectrum of bilateral topics and reiterated our commitment to continue maintaining harmonious relations with Russia," he wrote on his Instagram account (Instagram is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) under his photo with the Russian diplomat.

On August 24, Botsan-Kharchenko met with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic to "exchange views on a number of pressing international topics." The sides reiterated their commitment to further develop bilateral cooperation.