Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian cruise missile off Crimean coast — top brass

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime attempted to attack Russian facilities with a cruise missile that was destroyed by air defense systems near the Crimean coast, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"At 11:30 a.m. today, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on Russian territory was thwarted. Air defense alert forces destroyed a Ukrainian cruise missile over the Black Sea near the coast of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday that air defense alert forces had shot down two Ukrainian attack drones over Crimea.