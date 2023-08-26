{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia took sufficient action to stop Georgia-South Ossetia conflict, says Medvedev

The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that, on the one hand, Moscow "put things in order" in South Ossetia, on the other hand, it did not enter the stage of complete confrontation with the rest of the world

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Moscow took sufficient action to stop the Georgia-South Ossetia conflict in August 2008, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"As for the actions that were taken back then, I think the they were sufficient because on the one hand, we smashed the aggressor and restored order, and eventually, the country’s leadership changed; and on the other hand, we did not enter into full confrontation with the rest of the world," he explained.

Russia-US relations were more pragmatic under Obama, Medvedev says
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation recalled that when Barack Obama became the US President, tensions arose in Russian-American relations related to the situation in Ukraine
Read more
Russian air defenses effective in repulsing Ukrainian drone attacks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that all the relevant protection systems worked effectively, notwithstanding "some minor damage"
Read more
Economic sanctions against Russia not achieving desired result — German foreign minister
According to Annalena Baerbock, the Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended using such "rational solutions, rational measures that are taken among civilized governments"
Read more
West’s attempts to discredit BRICS summit totally failed — Russian diplomat
Russia and its BRICS partners "have taken a big step toward forming a new multipolar world order," Boris Gryzlov said, adding that the summit’s major outcome was the accession of six new countries
Read more
Russia-US relations were more pragmatic under Obama, Medvedev says
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation recalled that when Barack Obama became the US President, tensions arose in Russian-American relations related to the situation in Ukraine
Read more
Niger’s rebels leader allows Mali, Burkina Faso armies to enter in case of attack
The delegations confirmed their desire to fight terrorism and extremism together with Niger, ANP said
Read more
Today's Ukraine mirror image of 2008 South Ossetia — lawmaker
"The events that took place 15 years ago are very much intertwined with the events in Ukraine," Artyom Turov went on to say
Read more
Bangui to continue cooperation with Moscow after Prigozhin's death — presidential adviser
According to Fidele Gouandjika, the Central African Republic will maintain contacts with Russia "thanks to the agreement with the Kremlin"
Read more
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Read more
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Read more
West using fight on terrorism as pretext to steal others’ natural resources — diplomat
According to the Russian diplomat, former metropoles have not changed their colonial ways, Maria Zabolotskaya said
Read more
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Read more
Air defenses down attack drone approaching Moscow, says Mayor Sobyanin
No casualties or damage were reported, according to preliminary reports, Moscow Mayor said
Read more
Medvedev says difficult decision to recognize Abkhazia, South Ossetia brought peace
"We have allied relations, very good ones. Naturally, their development will certainly continue along this track," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council noted
Read more
Top diplomat says Serbia cannot sign off on Crimean Platform declaration
Earlier, the Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabic said that Belgrade was ready to support Kiev on issues of European integration and take part in the post-conflict restoration in Ukraine
Read more
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Read more
Number of people wounded in Ukrainian shelling attack in Belgorod Region rises to six
According to the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov, one person is in serious condition
Read more
Russian company suggests launching highly detailed observation satellites
The spacecraft will be a small satellite for operational highly detailed observation
Read more
Pentagon considering PMC Wagner to be threat to US security — spokesman
According to the US, PMC Wagner is "no longer a factor on the battlefield in Ukraine, Patrick Ryder noted
Read more
Kiev’s forces lose 1,000 men since July in repeat assaults on single village — politician
It is emphasized that the Ukrainian army’s losses are colossal
Read more
Prigozhin did make mistakes, but he also achieved results for common cause — Putin
The Russian leader has known Yevgeny Prigozhin since the early 1990s
Read more
Russian Air Defense Forces destroy Ukrainian assault drone in Moscow Region
Оn-duty Air Defense Forces destroyed the drone over the Istra district in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Read more
US, its allies ‘blind and deaf’ to Kiev's crimes, Russia’s envoy to UN says
Lies about the real objectives of our special military operation and its reasons, about the real culprits of civilian deaths caused by the actions of Ukrainian air defense systems deployed in residential neighborhoods in violation of international humanitarian law, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut lifts off for ISS
On board is the crew of the Crew-7 mission - Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, NASA astronaut Jasmine Mogbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Dane Andreas Mogensen and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa
Read more
Air raid alert lifted in Kiev and seven Ukrainian regions
Air raid sirens sounded about 30 minutes earlier today in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions, as well as in Kyiv-controlled territories of the Donetsk People's Republic
Read more
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area – Defense Ministry
The officer of the press center of the Western Group of Forces, Yaroslav Yakimkin, noted that the Russian military occupied three strongholds
Read more
Some radical forces in Georgia insist on South Ossetia, Abkhazia’s forceful solutions
"However, the 2008 wretched experience apparently sobers up their hotheads, and the present-day authorities as well as the people of Georgia in general stand against an intensified repetition of these events.", South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev said
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
Russian citizen wanted on terrorism charges arrested in Italy
According to the media, after the results of the interrogation, the procedure for the detainee's extradition will be launched
Read more
TASS director-general hands over ISS special correspondent's ID to cosmonaut Kononenko
"I am pleased to present this certificate issued to Oleg Kononenko, the deputy head of the Cosmonaut Training Center, commander of the cosmonaut squad, and now also a TASS special correspondent," Andrey Kondrashov said
Read more
History, God punished Saakashvili, he turned into outcast in own country — Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman answered a question whether the Georgian leader should face an international tribunal or a sentence of a Georgian court would be enough
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more
BRICS influences G20 agenda, prompting reforms of global financial systems — expert
Alexander Shokhin noted that, in his opinion, the future payment and settlement system will most likely be based on digital currencies of national banks, stablecoins and blockchain
Read more
Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 63 times over past day — mission
According to the report, 239 munitions of various types were fired during these attacks, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, an aircraft-type UAV was shot down
Read more
German think-tank expert views BRICS expansion as strategic success for Russia, China
"The Europeans urgently need to rethink their Africa policy" in the context of the EU’s competition with Russia and China for influence on the African continent. Europe has lost its prestige in Africa, Daniela Schwarzer believes
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
BRICS expansion brings end of Western hegemony closer — Lukashenko
According to Belarusian President, "there are things to think about and things to analyze"
Read more
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
Read more
Investigators seize flight recorders of Prigozhin's plane that crashed in Tver Region
According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the objects and documents needed for the determination of all circumstances of the plane crash were also seized
Read more
South Ossetian president concerned about Georgia’s pans to produce kamikaze drones
According to Alan Gagloev, Tbilisi, with the support of the West, continues to sabotage the process of developing and signing a mutually acceptable document that would open the way to restoring trust with Tskhinval
Read more
Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition depot — Defense Ministry
Units of the Vostok combat group, with the support of aviation and artillery, also destroyed a stronghold and a car with soldiers of the Ukrainian army near the village of Urozhaynoye in the DPR
Read more
Hainan holds presentation on international potential of Yazhou Bay Science City for youth
According to Sanya Daily, the event is aimed at attracting qualified young people from foreign universities for the development of Hainan Free Trade Port
Read more
Ukrainian people paying biggest price for West’s mistakes in Ukraine — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban recalled that since the outbreak of the conflict, he has been virtually the only EU leader calling for "localizing" the conflict in Ukraine and objecting against weapons supplies to Kiev
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya expanding plantations of new mango-flavored variety of pineapple
Due to its relatively modest scale, this agricultural product is still rarely found on the local market
Read more
Rebels in Niger say only French ambassador should leave their country
According to the aide, it was only French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte, who was ordered to leave the country within the 48-hour time period
Read more
Venezuela views BRICS as group of countries holding similar positions — diplomat
According to Sergey Melik-Bagdasarovt, a possible membership in BRICS opens additional opportunities for Venezuela in terms on investments into the national economy
Read more
Putin congratulates South Ossetian president on anniversary of independence recognition
The President of Russia stressed that the South Ossetian people defended their freedom in a difficult struggle, and now they are successfully developing the institutions of democratic statehood
Read more
South Ossetia urges Georgia to launch state border delimitation, says president
"We keep receiving statements from the Georgian authorities that Tbilisi refutes forceful methods of resolving issues, however, we already heard such statements back in 2008 from [ex-Georgian President] Mikhail Saakashvili, so we remember well the price we paid over these statements and words," Alan Gagloyev said
Read more
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Read more
Number of tourists in Hainan's Haikou up 24% in 1H
Revenues of local companies grew 25.3%
Read more
US coalition's fighter jets fly too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
The deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit added that the Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Read more
Russia warns Chisinau against deeper involvement in 'supporting' Kiev — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that despite the neutral status enshrined in the Moldovan constitution, the West "continues to actively drag" the country into the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Haikou resumes passenger flights to Seoul
South Korea's T'way Air operates flights twice a week
Read more
BRICS expansion symbolizes personal defeat for von der Leyen, Borrell — Berliner Zeitung
Ramon Schack also surmised that "the age when Europe could command the world is long gone"
Read more
India tries to depoliticize B20 meetings — expert
"If there is reference to the situation around Ukraine, then it is made without aggressive rhetoric," Alexander Shokhin noted
Read more
History, God punished Saakashvili, he turned into outcast in own country — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev noted that, although Saakashvili used to be a head of state, he "made a stupid political voyage to Ukraine, where he tried to serve another country"
Read more
Lukashenko says he warned about assassination attempt against Prigozhin in January
According to the Belarusian leader, after a while, he contacted the Wagner PMC founder and asked if he had received this information
Read more
Putin expresses condolences to families of people killed in crash of Prigozhin’s jet
"This is always a tragedy," the president said at a meeting with the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
US Department of State offers $10 mln reward for info about Russian businessman Prigozhin
According to the US Department of State, Prigozhin is "a Russian national who provided funding to IRA through the companies he controlled"
Read more
Russia wipes out Ukrainian army’s port infrastructure site in overnight precision strike
It is also reported that Russian military struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 80 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Russia to give military-technical response if F-16 jets appear over Ukraine — Lavrov
Russia had presented "a very serious demarche" within the framework of the UN Security Council panel "nuclear five" in connection with the possibility of F-16 aircraft being prepared for transfer to Ukraine to carry nuclear weapons
Read more
Ukraine attempted to attack Russia by drones at night — Russian Defense Ministry
Air defense systems detected 42 unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Pentagon says Russia trying to jam Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine
According to the general, the presence of a large number of such satellites may make them "a much tougher targeting problem"
Read more
ECOWAS against rebels in Niger forming interim government
"The military in Niger must immediately return to their barracks and play the role assigned to them by the constitution," ECOWAS Commission president stressed
Read more
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Read more
Moscow Airports Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo closed for flight departures, arrivals
Airspace over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports closed
Read more
Russia took sufficient action to stop Georgia-South Ossetia conflict, says Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that, on the one hand, Moscow "put things in order" in South Ossetia, on the other hand, it did not enter the stage of complete confrontation with the rest of the world
Read more
Rebels in Niger give French ambassador two days to leave country
According to the media, the ambassador did not show up at the rebel-controlled foreign ministry when summoned
Read more
US using its UNSC presidency in selfish interests when calling meeting on DPRK — diplomat
"Evidently, today’s meeting is nothing but a cynical and hypocritical attempt by the United States and its allies to augment pressure on Pyongyang and distract attention from Washington and its allies’ reckless and escalatory actions in the region, which are a real source of threats to international peace and security," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
DNA tests being performed to identify victims of Prigozhin’s plane crash
"Bodies of 10 victims were discovered during initial investigative actions at the plane crash site," the Russian Investigative Committee reported
Read more
West should not be alarmed about routine CSTO drill in Belarus — Lukashenko
"We will be drilling routine skills, scheduled long ago. So, there is no reason to be worried," the Belarusian leader specified
Read more
Russian presidency to be aimed at enhancing BRICS influence world over — MFA
According to the deputy foreign minister, starting from January 1, the traditional BRICS events will be held for the first time with the full participation of newly-admitted members
Read more
Medvedev views Ukrainian conflict as issue of global scale
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that in this situation "the United States is earning, Europe is losing, the whole world is in suspense"
Read more
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Read more
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60% in 28 days — WHO
According to the report, 1,470,201 COVID-19 cases and 2,059 deaths were registered worldwide during the four-week period
Read more
Trump left Fulton jail after arrest procedure
The ex-US leader spent about twenty minutes in the penitentiary
Read more
Lukashenko says he never took upon responsibility for Prigozhin’s safety
The Belarusian leader underscored that there was no way for him to ensure Prigozhin’s safety on a plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg
Read more
Prigozhin returned from Africa only yesterday — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the founder of the Wagner PMC also worked abroad, especially in Africa, dealing with oil, gas, precious metals and stones
Read more
Core of Wagner PMC remains in Belarus, Lukashenko says
According to th president, the Belarusian authorities are not afraid of the presence of a group of militarily trained fighters in the country
Read more
Zaporozhye Region's village of Rabotino wiped off the map — acting governor
"There were such fierce battles there that there are only the frames of houses and ruined structures left of it," Yevgeny Balitsky reported
Read more
Belarusian missile crews practice operation of Iskander missiles carrying special warheads
A unit of missile forces armed with the Iskander-M tactical systems and a unit of Tochka tactical systems are taking part in the training
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to discuss gas hub, Akkuyu together with grain deal at upcoming meeting
They are expected to discuss the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey, a source in Ankara said
Read more
Prigozhin’s family certain he died in plane crash — Lukashenko
The Embraer passenger jet plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday evening
Read more
Ukrainian shelling leaves four civilians wounded in Russia’s Belgorod Region
The victims have shrapnel wounds, said the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov
Read more
Roscosmos to consider sending new mission to Moon’s south pole in 2025-26
Yury Borisov highlighted that the uncompleted lunar mission had not put the Moon’s exploration on hold
Read more
West using terrorists in Ukraine for its geopolitical purposes — Russian diplomat
"For years, they have been terrorizing Donbass’ civilian population under the blanket of silence woven by the Western mass media and, I am sad to admit this, by UN structures," Maria Zabolotskaya stated
Read more
Biden's speculations about crash of Prigozhin's plane unacceptable — Russian MFA
It is noted that the US president's speculations about what is happening in Russia are a reflection of blatant disregard for diplomatic methods
Read more
German authorities want those responsible for Nord Stream attacks brought to justice
Commenting on reports suggesting the criminals are connected with Ukraine, the German interior minister did not say what the political consequences would be if this suspicion was confirmed
Read more
Rebels in Niger give German ambassador two days to leave country — agency
According to the statement, the German ambassador refused to come to the ministry after he had been officially invited and because of "the German government’s policy that contradicts the country’s interests," the authorities on Niger "decided to withdraw the previously approved candidacy of Olivier Schnakenberg and ordered him to leave the territory of Niger within the 48-hour period"
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
BRICS expansion, single currency: what Lavrov told reporters at press conference
All BRICS member countries should make a decision to expand the association with new members, who believe in multipolarity and the need for fairer international relations
Read more
Over 170 munitions, including cluster, fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR during day
According to the DPR’s acting head, the attacks resulted in casualties among the civilian population
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says totalitarian dictatorship in Ukraine gets stronger by the day
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Kiev’s main "achievement" is the one gained by rewriting history and banning dissent
Read more
Press review: Summit heralds six more BRICS in wall and EAEU urged to take autonomous path
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 25th
Read more
After talk with Putin, Zaporozhye head says ‘interesting’ developments expected this fall
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian forces currently dominate on the battlefield due to their determination and coordinated actions
Read more
Policy of tough sanctions against North Korea exhausted itself — Russian diplomat
It runs counter to the tasks of restoring trust the Security Council should focus on, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Read more
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Read more