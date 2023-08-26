Russia took sufficient action to stop Georgia-South Ossetia conflict, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Moscow took sufficient action to stop the Georgia-South Ossetia conflict in August 2008, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"As for the actions that were taken back then, I think the they were sufficient because on the one hand, we smashed the aggressor and restored order, and eventually, the country’s leadership changed; and on the other hand, we did not enter into full confrontation with the rest of the world," he explained.