Russia-US relations were more pragmatic under Obama, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia-US relations were more pragmatic under US President Barack Obama, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"When Obama was [US] president, there was more pragmatism," he said, when asked if incumbent US President Joe Biden’s policy was similar to that of Obama.

Medvedev pointed out, however, that tensions over the situation around Ukraine had emerged between Russia and the US during Obama’s presidency. "Then there was Crimea’s return to Russia and sanctions were introduced," he said. "Still, the fact is that as for pragmatism, Barack Obama was more pragmatic than Biden is," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council stressed.

According to Medvedev, "it’s clear that the [US] Republican Party is also anti-Russian but there are more pragmatists".