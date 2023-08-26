Putin congratulates Abkhazian president on anniversary of independence recognition

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his greetings to Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania on the 15th anniversary of international recognition of the republic’s independence.

"In August 2008, the Russian Federation recognized the state sovereignty of the republic based on respect for the free will of the Abkhazian people, the UN Charter and other fundamental international documents," Putin said in his message, published on the Kremlin website.

The Russian president noted that Abkhazia had made significant achievements in building a democratic statehood.

"I would like to reiterate that Russia will continue to provide all possible assistance to the fraternal Abkhazian people in ensuring their defense capabilities and security, protecting their foreign policy interests and resolving pressing economic and social issues," Putin added.

Russia recognized Abkhazia’s independence on August 26, 2008, and established diplomatic relations with the republic. Abkhazia’s independence was later recognized by Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Syria.