BRICS summit produces stellar outcome, 'isolation' vanquished for good — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The results of the BRICS summit have been stellar and US attempts to weaponize "isolation" via sanctions have been vanquished once and for all, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The results are brilliant. The weaponization of 'isolation' by the Americans has been vanquished forever," she wrote on her Telegram channel about the results of the 15th BRICS summit.

The BRICS summit, taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24, is the largest gathering of Global South heads of state and government in recent years. Its guests include the leaders of 54 African countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is onsite representing Russia in person.