Africa’s interests should be ensured in UN Security Council — top Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia is convinced that the interests of developing countries, including African ones, must be protected by the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his article for South Africa’s Ubuntu magazine.

"Russia has consistently stood for strengthening the position of the African continent in a multipolar world order. We will further support our African friends in their aspirations to play an increasingly significant role in resolving the key problems of our time. This also applies in full to the process of reforming the United Nations Security Council, in which framework, in our deep conviction, first and foremost, the legitimate interests of developing countries, including in Africa, must be protected," the top Russian diplomat stressed.

The United Nations Security Council consists of ten elected members and five permanent members: Russia, the UK, China, the US and France.