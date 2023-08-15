Russia highly appreciates strategic cooperation with India, Putin says

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Moscow attaches great importance to its special and privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi and is determined to continue boosting ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country’s Independence Day.

"We attach great importance to our relations of special and privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi. I am confident that we will continue to boost fruitful bilateral cooperation in all areas through joint efforts, as well as constructive partnership in resolving pressing issues on the regional and global agenda," the message reads.

He emphasized that it undoubtedly was in the core interests of the people of Russia and India and in line with efforts to enhance global security and stability.

"The achievements that your country has made in the economic, scientific, technological and social fields are universally recognized. India enjoys well-deserved authority on the international stage, playing an important and constructive role in international affairs," Putin stressed.

He wished good health and success to India’s president and prime minister, and happiness and prosperity to the country’s people.