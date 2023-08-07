Ukraine’s military shells Zaporozhye communities 40 times over past day — governor

MELITOPOL, August 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled populated areas in the Zaporozhye Region 40 times over the past day, acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy made 40 attempts to bombard populated areas of the Zaporozhye Region in the Pologi, Tokmak and Vasiylevka areas," the regional head wrote on his Telegram channel.

Two out of six civilians who suffered in the shelling of the town of Dneprorudnoye on August 6 remain in severe condition, he said.