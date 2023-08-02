Zelensky reports significant damage in southern Ukraine following explosions

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. There is significant damage in southern Ukraine following the night explosions, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"There is damage. The most significant is in the south of the country," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

During the night, explosions rocked the Odessa Region’s Izmail, which is home to a large port on the Danube River. The air defense systems worked in the region. The head of the Odessa Region military administration, Oleg Kiper, later reported that the region’s industry and port facilities caught fire after the blasts.