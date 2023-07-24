Russian air defenses destroy 35 Ukrainian drones over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and downed 35 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 35 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kolomyichikha, Kuzyomovka, Topolevka, Kremennaya and Kovalyovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Berezovoye and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Zelyony Gai and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region, Novaya Kakhovka and Sagi in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Ukraine’s military attempts attacks in two areas over past day

The Ukrainian military attempted to attack in two areas over the past day, Konashenkov said.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations made offensive attempts in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 95 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 95 Ukrainian troops and a French-made artillery gun in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, active actions by units of the western battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Tabayevka and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region. As many as 95 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery gun were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 103rd territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 195 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks and eliminated roughly 195 enemy troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 195 Ukrainian personnel, four infantry fighting vehicles, four armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group in the Krasny Liman direction, the general reported.

Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian attacks and destroyed over 160 enemy troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, six enemy attacks were successfully repelled by well-coordinated actions of units from the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Bogdanovka, Predtechino, Belaya Gora and Dyleyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to over 160 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, a UK-made FH70 howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s signal center in DPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed a signal center of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a signal center of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 120 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 120 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. In the Zaporozhye direction, aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Orekhov and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region. Near the settlement of Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, a subversive and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian army was neutralized," the spokesman said.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian ammo depot in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post and an enemy fuel depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade and a depot storing fuel for military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 33rd mechanized brigade were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Zmiyevka in the Kherson Region, an ammunition depot belonging to a Ukrainian army unit was destroyed," the spokesman said.

As many as 45 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage by firepower inflicted by Russian forces, the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 102 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 137 areas, the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 457 Ukrainian warplanes, 243 combat helicopters, 5,236 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,868 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,139 multiple rocket launchers, 5,585 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,860 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.