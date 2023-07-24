Ukrainian forces don't attack in Zaporozhye area as they replace losses — governor

MELITOPOL, July 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces don’t show much activity in the Zaporozhye Region as they are replacing personnel losses, the region’s interim governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Monday.

"I discussed the situation in the Zaporozhye area of the engagement line: in the Pology-Orekhov and Vremevka areas," he said on Telegram. "According to our command, the enemy is not engaging in any high-intensity hostilities, but we see that their command is busy bringing personnel to the positions, replacing losses. They are bringing in new and new soldiers that will continue to be sent to the slaughter."

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. On July 11, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Ukrainian losses of servicemen had exceeded 26,000 since the start of the counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian troops had no success in any area.