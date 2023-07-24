Putin confident new multipolar world order will be more just, democratic

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the hope on Monday that the emerging multipolar world order will be more just and democratic, with Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America taking their rightful place in it.

"Major centers of economic and political power and influence are emerging in the world, which are asserting themselves more and more insistently, demanding that they be reckoned with. We are sure that a new multipolar world order, the contours of which can already be seen, will be more just and democratic. And there is no doubt that Africa, along with Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, will take its worthy place in it and finally free itself from the bitter legacy of colonialism and neo-colonialism, rejecting its modern practices," Putin wrote in his article, "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future.".