Attack on journalists in Zaporozhye Region was not accidental – Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. All the circumstances of the attack on a group of journalists in the Zaporozhye Region prove that it was not accidental, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"Everything indicates that the attack on the group of journalists was not carried out by chance. The correspondents were collecting information for a report on how the Kiev regime’s militants pound the populated localities in the Zaporozhye Region using cluster munitions banned in many countries," she said.