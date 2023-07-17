Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s fuel depot near Kramatorsk — top brass

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian battlegroup near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the area of the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a depot storing fuel for military equipment of the Ukrainian battlegroup Liman was destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 73 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 68 areas, the general reported.