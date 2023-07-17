All Russian agencies at work to prevent terror attacks in regions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. All the relevant Russian agencies are working to prevent terror attacks in the country’s regions and the authorities are aware of the Kiev regime’s insidious nature, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Naturally, all the corresponding services and agencies are at work. We are aware of the insidious nature of the Kiev regime," the Russian presidential spokesman said, replying to a question about the readiness to repel Kiev’s masterminded attacks on Russian regions.

"Today the Kiev regime has killed a young family: the parents of a girl. The girl was wounded on the Crimean Bridge. And it is necessary to talk about that so that everyone can hear it. All this has been perpetrated by the Kiev regime," Peskov pointed out.

"Meanwhile, we all will work, stay vigilant and alert to prevent a repeat of such tragedies," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Overnight to July 17, two Ukrainian seaborne drones committed a terror attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s National Counter-Terror Committee told TASS on Monday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the "terrorist act." The terror attack killed a woman and a man and injured their underage daughter and damaged the bridge’s roadway.

Traffic across the Crimean Bridge has been halted since Monday morning. Railway traffic has already restarted and the Kerch Strait ferry is operating. Passenger cars will be able to leave Crimea by the ferry service soon while freight vehicles will have to depart only through new Russian regions.