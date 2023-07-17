Grain deal, Crimean Bridge attack unrelated to each other — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The position of Russia on the suspension of participation in the grain deal was announced before the terrorist act on the Crimean Bridge today and this attack does not influence Moscow’s decision at all, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, these events are absolutely unrelated to each other," the Kremlin Spokesman said, answering the question whether the attack against the bridge can influence the Russian position on the grain deal.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the position [of Russia on the grain deal] even before this terrorist attack," Peskov added.