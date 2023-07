MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Black Sea agreements have been effectively terminated on Monday - the part of the deal concerning Russia has not been fulfilled, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The Black Sea agreements are no longer in effect. The deadline, as the Russian president said earlier, is July 17. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not yet been fulfilled. As a result, it has been terminated," he said.