Lavrov to meet with Indonesian, Lao foreign ministers, ASEAN chief Wednesday — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will hold meetings with the foreign ministers of Indonesia and Laos and the secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.

"The day will mostly focus on bilateral and multilateral meetings. A trilateral meeting involving Russia, Indonesia and China will give it all a start in a couple of hours <…>. Later on, Sergey Lavrov will hold bilateral meetings with Indonesian Foreign Minister [Retno Marsudi], who is hosting the event, Laotian Foreign Minister [Saleumxay Kommasith] and ASEAN Secretary-General [Kao Kim Hourn]," she said.

Lavrov will also meet with his Chinese colleagues, while Wang Yi, Director of the Office of China's Central Foreign Affairs Commission, is also expected to arrive in Jakarta, Zakharova added. The Russian diplomat said that Lavrov is also scheduled to have meetings with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, who also holds the post of Brunei’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his visit to Indonesia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that Lavrov will attend Russia-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings in Jakarta on July 13 and take part in the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on July 14.