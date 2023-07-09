Attack on Smolensk NPP may be retaliated by strike on nuke facilities in Europe – Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia may hit nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe if an attempted attack on the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant with NATO missiles is confirmed, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"If an attempted attack on the Smolensk (Desnogorsk) NPP with NATO missiles is confirmed, it will be necessary to look at a scenario of Russia’s simultaneous strike on the South Ukraine NPP, Rovno NPP, and Khmelnitsky NPP, and on nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe. There is nothing to be embarrassed about," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to posts on several Telegram channel earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian troops tried to stage a missile attack on the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant.

The nuclear plant, a subsidiary of Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, is located three kilometers from the city of Desnogorsk in the Smolensk Region and some 150 kilometers from the city of Smolensk.

The nuclear plant said on its Telegram channel that its two power units are operating routinely, while the third unit is under scheduled repairs.