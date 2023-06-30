Russia to make push to add Asia, Africa, Latin America to UN Security Council — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia will be seeking to add Asian, African and Latin American countries to the United Nations Security Council as members, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an online briefing on Friday.

"We will be seeking to add new members to the [UN] Security Council as soon as possible by inviting Asia, Africa and Latin America," Russia’s top diplomat said as he described the West’s representation in the 15-member body, where it has five members, as "unfair and unjust."

Also, Lavrov dismissed the West's "counterproductive and absolutely pointless" attempts to add more of its candidates to the list. "The era of [Western] dominance is coming to an end; it’s time we switched to equality. As long as everybody is rallying for democracy now, let’s keep in mind that international affairs, too, require democracy," he added.