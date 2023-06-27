Kremlin mum on Russia-US contacts

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the contacts between Moscow and Washington, which, according to the US side, took place last weekend.

"I have nothing to say on the topic," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters, commenting on the details of the contacts between Russia and the US.

US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby earlier said that good, direct contacts had taken place between Moscow and Washington over the weekend. According to him, the US side expects these contacts to continue.