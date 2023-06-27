Russia’s tourism agency showed best performance in 2022

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism executed its expenses in 2022 at the level of 98.4%, posting the agency’s best metric since its inception, the Chamber of Accounts said in its report.

"The Federal Agency for Tourism executed its expenses in the reporting year at the level of 98.4%, which turned to be the best indicator over all the years of the agency’s existence. The largest share of expenses was directed to subsidies and grants for legal entities in different areas of government support for the travel industry," the Chamber said.

The agency was abolished by presidential decree and its functions were transferred to the Russian Economic Development Ministry, auditor Sergey Shotgrin said. The agency nevertheless carried out assignments stipulated under the federal budget law for 2022 up to December 31 of last year.