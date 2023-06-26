Putin, Iran’s Raisi discuss Transcaucasia, Syrian settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed the situation in Transcaucasia, the Syrian settlement and other international issues on the phone, the Kremlin reported.

The two leaders "discussed prospects for fostering the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the practical implementation of the existing agreements in trade, energy and transportation. They also discussed certain issues on the international agenda, including efforts toward stability in Transcaucasia and the Syrian settlement," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Also, the Kremlin said, the Iranian leader expressed his full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the developments of June 24.

Putin congratulated Iran’s government and people ahead of Eid al-Adha starting tomorrow.

The two presidents agreed to stay in touch.