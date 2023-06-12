Berlusconi remembered as firm supporter of strengthening Russia-Italy relations — Putin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi an outstanding politician, a true patriot of his country who made a great contribution to the development of Russian-Italian cooperation.

In connection with Berlusconi's death, Putin sent a telegram to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, expressing "the deepest condolences on the death of the outstanding Italian politician". "The most important events in the recent history of Italy are connected with the name of this remarkable man. A true patriot, Silvio Berlusconi always put the interests of his homeland above everything else," the Russian leader said. According to Putin, Berlusconi "was rightly considered the patriarch of Italian politics and enjoyed high international prestige."

Berlusconi, according to Putin, "made a truly invaluable personal contribution to the development of mutually beneficial Russian-Italian ties." "In Russia, Silvio Berlusconi will be remembered as a consistent and principled supporter of strengthening friendly relations between our two countries," Putin added.

It was reported earlier on Monday that veteran Italian politician, founder and permanent leader of the Forza Italia (Forward Italy) party Silvio Berlusconi, who headed the government three times, has died at the age of 87.