Elderly woman killed in DPR’s Olginka as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, June 5. /TASS/. An elderly woman was killed in the village of Olginka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Monday.

"A woman born in 1937 was killed in the settlement of Olginka," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to the mission, a man was wounded in the city of Volnovakha, after it came under shelling by Ukrainian troops.

It also said that damage was done to a kindergarten, a school, a gas pipeline and residential buildings. Lepestok PFM-1 antipersonnel mines were found in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district, it added.