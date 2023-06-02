Russia to focus on country’s security, prevent Ukraine joining NATO — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia will continue to focus on its own security, putting an emphasis on preventing the expansion of NATO towards the country's borders and Ukraine's possible accession to the alliance, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

He noted that this issue has been a thorn in Russia’s side for many years and the majority of European countries are aware of this.

"Russia will continue pursuing its national interests and maintaining security. This means preventing [the NATO] alliance’s expansion, as well as its obvious advance towards our [state] borders and Ukraine’s possible NATO membership," Peskov said.

"This is obviously one of the main irritants to potential problems for many years to come. As strange as it seems, many European countries are perfectly aware of such developments," he noted.

"Unfortunately, NATO is playing to Washington’s tune, and European countries are just obedient instruments in this orchestra. This is the situation," Peskov said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier stated that Ukraine was ready to join NATO and was waiting for the alliance to accept his country’s membership bid. The Ukrainian leader added that all countries bordering Russia must join NATO and the European Union.