Lavrov highlights Russia’s readiness to provide Mozambique with military supplies

MAPUTO /Mozambique/, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow is prepared to provide Mozambique with goods with a military application, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to supply our Mozambican friends with military products, including for ensuring their [national] defense capabilities and strengthening anti-terrorist potential," the top Russian diplomat said at a press conference following talks in Mozambique.

Lavrov also pointed out that, during talks with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, the sides reached an agreement to prepare a third meeting of the bilateral working group on military-technical cooperation, which had been "put on hold" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.