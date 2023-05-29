Moscow intends to implement all strategic projects with Ankara — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow is focused on completing all strategically important economic initiatives with Ankara, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

He noted that Russia and Turkey will continue political dialogue. «We will continue our cooperation with Turkey. We intend to implement all strategically important economic projects. They benefit both countries and are a key component of regional security. The political dialogue will continue. Of course, there are other areas highlighted in the Russian-Turkish relations, including tourism, cultural ties, and many, many other examples," he said.

Grushko added that the agreements between Russia and Turkey, including the implementation of the gas hub project, are systemic in nature and the work is going according to plan. «I would like to emphasize that all agreements are of a systemic strategic nature. We are working on them in accordance with the agreements at the highest level and in accordance with the work plans for each of these projects," he said, answering the question on whether the Russian side expects work on the gas hub project to intensify after the elections in Turkey.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Monday reiterated the intention to implement the gas hub project in Turkey.